Incarcerated person escapes Metro Corrections while awaiting court appearance

Marcus Prosser was able to escape from Metro Corrections Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An incarcerated person escaped from Metro Corrections custody while awaiting arraignment around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Marcus Prosser was held on drug charges, shoplifting, bench warrants, probation violation, obstructing governmental operations and he also has a fugitive warrant from Tennessee.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officers reportedly realized Prosser had escaped soon after he ran. He was quickly located and arrested for second-degree escape, according to an LMDC press release.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins reportedly told Metro Corrections Professional Standards Unit to investigate the incident.

“I’m thankful that Prosser was quickly captured, and I appreciate the quick work that brought him back into custody," Collins said. "As we learn more about how Prosser was able to escape, we’ll adjust as needed to ensure a secure facility.”

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.