Religious services and recreation activities returns to inmates at Metro Corrections

Religious services and other recreation activities were paused due to COVID-19.

Inmates, staff and community members have called for religious services and other recreational activities to resume at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. They were stopped due to COVID-19.

In a recent press release, Louisville Metro Director Dwayne Clark said the inmates physical and spiritual wellness are important to him. In working with his staff, they have come up with a plan to "give inmates more opportunity for spiritual growth and physical exercise" considering there is a decreased inmate population.

The plan is to reduce the number of inmates allowed in the same space and to sanitize those spaces after every use.

"I think inmate services are very valuable, especially during the holidays. We activated this process a few weeks ago and have seen good results," Clark said.

Clark said in the press release he is aware of the impact of the new omicron strain.

"With input from medical professionals, I will strive to continue what we have going on now and work on plans to bring other services back to the inmate population in the safest way possible,” Clark said.

Community members are currently scheduled to sing Christmas carols inside the jail.

