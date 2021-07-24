3 Metro Corrections officers injured in 3 separate incidents with inmates

All corrections officers were treated and released for injuries sustained in incidents with inmates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three corrections officers were injured in three separate incidents at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections this weekend, Assistant Director Steve Durham said.

Durham said one officer went to the hospital for treatment after injuring their hand during an incident with a "disruptive inmate" at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Hours later, a different officer injured their hand during an incident with the same inmate. They also sought medical care.

The inmate was treated by the jail's medical staff for minor injuries after each incident, and Durham said they were placed under mental health observation.

At around 5 a.m. Saturday, a different inmate placed in special management threw bodily fluids on an officer. The officer received medical treatment as recommended by LMDC's practice on exposure to bodily fluids.

All officers were treated and released. Durham said all Metro Corrections officers are trained on de-escalation techniques.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.