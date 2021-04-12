Woman incarcerated at Metro Corrections, dies

The circumstances into the incarcerated woman's death are not known. It's the third death at the facility this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the third time in less than a week, an incarcerated person has died at Metro Corrections.

Union personnel confirmed the woman died at the facility on Saturday.

Emergency personnel was called and attempts to bring the woman back were unsuccessful. It’s unclear how the woman died.

Her identity has not been released.

Her death follows two other deaths at the facility. On Friday, 34-year-old Rickitta Smith was found unresponsive in the facility’s housing unit, and on Nov. 29, a 59-year-old man was also found. Both were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Officials are investigating.

RELATED STORIES

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.