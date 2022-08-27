Metro Corrections looking to fill 100 vacancies

The jail held a recruitment event on Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said they have about 100 vacancies out of 359 positions and are working to fill them.

They are handling the vacancies in two ways – accepting lateral transfers from other corrections departments with at least two years of experience and accepting retired officers to come back to work in transportation positions.

Officials with the department said there are also spots available for those who may not want to be an officer.

“We do actually have civilian spots inside our building,” Aaron Young, a recruiter said. “We have records, we have counselors – so if you don’t want to be an officer, you can try that as a position.

LMDC said following Saturday’s recruitment event, they hope to have more in the future.

If you would be interest in a position, click here for more information.