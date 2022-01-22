Louisville Corrections officers strike agreement with city for new contract

The agreement includes boosting starting pay to $44,346 and 8% raises for all sworn officers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers will be getting a pay increase with their new agreement.

Mayor Greg Fischer, Louisville Metro Corrections leadership and FOP Corrections Union Lodge 77 said members voted "yes" on the new agreement according to a press release from the Mayor's office.

A spokesperson from the Mayor's office said the agreement includes boosting starting pay to $44,346 and 8% raises for all sworn officers. There is no entry-level pay step.

This increase is in addition to the other two 2% raises they will receive in July.

Fischer said his team and Lodge 77 worked to write a contract with the pay increase and "minimal changes to their contract" quickly.

“While staffing shortages are a challenge being dealt with nationwide, across all industry sectors, it is critical we continue to work to ensure it does not affect the vital, round-the-clock public services provided by our city government," Fischer said. "These steps will make these critically important jobs more attractive for career-seekers."

The agreement between the city and FOP also includes steps to improve accountability for Corrections employees, similar to some of the reforms seen in the police contract the release says.

Metro corrections officers previously voted no on an agreement last year.

