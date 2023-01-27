LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail

According to police, officers found the drugs in the waistband of his pants.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police.

Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.

During a search, officers allegedly found Smith had concealed drugs inside the waistband of his pants. Police say the waistband had been cut open, the drugs placed inside, and then sown back together.

In a press release, LMDC said police recovered 11 suboxone strips and two baggies of suspected methamphetamine.

Smith has been charged with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

"Officers did a fantastic job by recovering these dangerous substances before they could be introduced into the population," LMDC Chief Jerry Collins said. "We'll never know how many lives were saved, but we do know that this will be an ongoing battle with those who seek to profit by trafficking drugs to the incarcerated population."

