Metro Corrections reports COVID outbreak as inmate population increases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Corrections is reporting an uptick in both its inmate population and number of COVID-19 cases among inmates, Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said.

Durham said the main jail complex's in-custody population has increased by 113 people in 30 days. There are currently 1,565 inmates in a space designed for 1,353 beds.

As the inmate population rises, Metro Corrections is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. There have been 31 confirmed cases in the same 30 days span.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Durham said nursing staff from the jail's medical provider have been making rounds at least twice a day to each inmate housing unit. All symptomatic inmates are tested, and they receive their results within 48 hours.

All inmates are screened by a health care professional when the enter the facility, and Durham said inmates who are symptomatic are masked and isolated in a housing unit on the medical floor or into overflow housing. Durham said Metro Corrections follows guidance from Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness, the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- including required face coverings.

More than 1,000 people admitted to jail have been vaccinated through July 7, however Durham said around 90% of those vaccinated have been released from custody.

Kentucky is not the only state seeing COVID-19 outbreaks as variants dominant the U.S. Indiana health officials reported four outbreaks at long-term health care facilities that have resulted in the deaths of seven residents. Officials for both states said the best way to stop the virus is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

