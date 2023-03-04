x
Code red: Metro Animal Services calls for help as shelter nears max capacity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is putting out a call for help on social media.

The shelter said they are at ‘code red’ and over max capacity.

They need adopters, fosters and rescues for dogs more than 40-pounds.

Metro Animal Services is also asking anyone whose dog may be at the shelter to come by and reclaim them.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster, click here for more information.

