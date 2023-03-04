Code red: Metro Animal Services calls for help as shelter nears max capacity

The Jefferson County animal shelter is in need of adopters or fosters to help take animals in as they near max capacity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services is putting out a call for help on social media.

The shelter said they are at ‘code red’ and over max capacity.

They need adopters, fosters and rescues for dogs more than 40-pounds.

Metro Animal Services is also asking anyone whose dog may be at the shelter to come by and reclaim them.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster, click here for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.