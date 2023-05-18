LOUMED announces ambassadors program; What we know

The district's focus is to cultivate a cohesive medical campus by improving walkability, adding more green space and improving traffic flow.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders announced a new ambassador program for improving a medical district built in the heart of Louisville.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined leaders from Jefferson County Technical Center, UofL Health and Norton Healthcare to announce the ambassador program for the Louisville Medical & Education District (LOUMED).

LOUMED takes up around 20 city blocks within the metro.

Thursday, LOUMED announced a partnership with Block by Block where representatives will act as ambassadors within the district.

"They're here to provide safety, cleaning, wayfinding, hospitality services to our district. The LOUMED ambassadors play an important role in improving the experience of all who work here, who come here to seek medical care, and to be educated," LOUMED Executive Director Nadareca Thibeaux said.

Block by Block began in downtown Louisville almost 30 years ago and they said they are honored to be chosen as the face and on-street presence of LOUMED.

