George Fischer, father of Louisville Mayor, dies at 90

"He was the best father anyone could ask for," the mayor said in a statement.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's father, George Fischer has died at 90.

The mayor announced his father's passing Tuesday afternoon in a statement via email and social media.

"Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms," Fischer said.

Fischer said his father was a high school and college golf champion and served in the U.S. Air Force.

"As a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city," the mayor said.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. pic.twitter.com/YK2CglYmP1 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) October 25, 2022

George Fischer was inducted into the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2013 for founding Metridata Computer Inc, a leader in the field of proprietary education.

"He took the company public to become one of the largest remote computer processing companies in the Midwest. It sold to Sun Oil in 1979," according to the website. "In 1980, he and his sons started Servend International, Inc. which became the number one manufacturer of ice and beverage dispensing systems nationally and internationally."

Fischer said his father was "the best father anyone could ask for."

"He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish," he said. "His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live."

At this time it's unknown how the mayor's father died.

