LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The two main candidates for the city of Louisville's top job sparing over policy and public safety.

"I've said on one day that I would fire this police chief because leadership matters," said Councilwoman Angela Leet, regarding LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

"We can't get distracted by a simple notion that one person is going to make the city a safer place," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

Mayor Fischer says violent crime and homicides are down in the city, but Leet says touting decreases aren't successes.

The two also addressed drug use and the spread of opioids and the need for transitional housing.

"There are some very good transitional housing units in our city that are not only providing housing, but they are also providing addiction services, 12 step methods, AA meetings, NA meetings. Those are the type of places that we need in our city," said Mayor Fischer.

"We can't load up blocks and blocks at a time in west Louisville with halfway houses where there are no homeowners on the block," said Leet.

Leet says if she's elected she'd push for shorter term limits - two full terms for mayor and not the current three. Mayor Fischer is looking for his third term. Leet, afterward, sending the signal of what will be her major theme in the final weeks of this race.

"The fact that we don't provide a safe environment in our community, these are the things that drove me into the race," she said.

Mayor Fischer telling us he has the right people in place to lead the city for another four years - while also acknowledging there are challenges.

"Making sure that we've got a great team and a great plan in place that's working and if we can continue to improve it and I feel confident in all of those things," Mayor Fischer said.

