'Numbers are not moving in the right direction.' Louisville mayor talks COVID-19 concerns, impact

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said he understands a bar owner's plea for the governor to shut down businesses, saying it is difficult to enforce restrictions.

In a one-on-one with Kristin Goodwille, Mayor Fischer discussed his concerns and the difficulty of trying to get the virus under control while also trying to avoid a shutdown which has an even bigger impact on businesses and workers.

Fischer said one of the big concerns is having staffing and room in hospitals for COVID patients. According to Fisher, Jefferson County has had nearly 450 deaths since the pandemic began.

"The challenge is that today's case numbers are going to be the hospital numbers in two weeks from right now. We've got to make sure we have adequate health care facilities available for people who are suffering from COVID. We've had almost 450 deaths since the pandemic began."

Louisville's Chief Health Strategist Sarah Moyer said today that if there was a color worse than red, we would be in it.

With the increase in case numbers, the incidence rates are also climbing. Right now, Jefferson County's rate is 62.9 per 100-thousand average daily new cases. To put that in perspective, to get out of the red and reopen our schools, that number should be at 25 per 100-thousand.

" So again calling on all schools, businesses, faith-based organizations to follow those red zone guidelines. This will allow us time for hospitals to prevent them from reaching capacity and allows our contact tracers to get caught up," said Moyer.

As case numbers increase, so does the demand for testing. Jefferson county processes almost seventy-thousand Covid-19 tests every two weeks. They're starting to see a strain. "We're seeing longer wait times to get that test and we're also seeing areas where we need to bring testing to that community," said Bill Altman who leads Louisville's testing effort.

Nearly every zip code in Jefferson county is in the red. Cases are also higher in 20 to 34 year olds.

The silver lining here is that according to leaders in our hospital systems, they are able to better treat the virus. So while we're seeing higher cases, our hospitals are not being overrun.