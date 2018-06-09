LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Mayor Greg Fischer has rejected a resignation offer from LMPD Lieutenant Jimmy Harper.

According to Harper's attorney Thomas Clay, Harper sent a letter to Mayor Fisher offering to retire at the end of the month. In the letter, Harper said he would retire on September 30 if certain stipulations were met by the city.

Harper wanted his previous rank of major returned and asked that all court-related costs and attorney fees be settled from the whistleblower lawsuit against the city and the police department. Harper also wanted to sell back his comp and vacation time.

Recently, Harper sued the city and police department saying he was demoted from major to lieutenant in retaliation for disagreeing with the disbandment of special flex platoons. A jury ruled in favor of Harper recommending he get $300,000 in damages for lost wages and emotional distress.

