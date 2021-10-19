Louisville mayor announces choice for Inspector General

Edward W. Harness has served as the Executive Director of the Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency since 2015.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a nationwide search, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his choice for the city's first Inspector General.

Edward W. Harness has served as the Executive Director of the Albuquerque Civilian Police Oversight Agency since 2015. He is an attorney who also served as a police officer in Milwaukee for 12 years.

“Ed’s leadership background and his set of unique life experiences will no doubt help us to strengthen the trust between our residents and our police officers, and move us a step further in achieving our goals of racial justice and equity. This is the latest step in our city’s work around public safety reform and there’s much more work to be done, so I welcome Ed’s insight and knowledge about these important issues," Fischer said.

“I’m honored to be selected to fill the position of Inspector General and thank Mayor Fischer and his team for their commitment to leading the nation in police reform. I look forward to working side-by-side with the team in Louisville and playing a pivotal role in helping the city move forward and engage with the ongoing Department of Justice investigation,” said Harness.

The Office of the Inspector General will be responsible for investigating complaints against Louisville Metro Police officers, as well as reviewing LMPD policies and procedures. In reviewing cases, the Inspector General will present to the Civilian Review and Accountability Board its findings, and the board will determine whether the complaint should be investigated. The board will also be responsible for recommending changes to policy or police training.

Councilwoman Paula McCraney is the co-chair of the Civilian Review Board Work Group and will sponsor the resolution as it moves through the Metro Council appointment approval process.

Metro Council's Government Oversight and Accountability Committee is expected to be the first to hear the resolution.

