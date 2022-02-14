Assistance chiefs to focus on medical care, leadership development in Metro Corrections, Mayor says

Mayor Greg Fischer also hired Gary Raney as an outside consultant and expert in jail deaths to review the recent suicides and the LMDC policies and equipment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people and another outside consultant were hired to focus on Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) for additional assistance and review.

In a recent press release from Mayor Greg Fischer's office, the two new Public Services Assistant Chiefs are Amy Hess and Ron Heady.

“Jails across the nation face difficult obstacles, including staffing shortages and challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fischer said. “Adding these two seasoned public servants back to our team will provide further support and knowledge base to our Corrections team.”

Hess and Heady will focus on:

incarcerated people's medical care;

Working with partners to reduce the number of incarcerated people's being held;

Recruitment and staffing;

Policy, training and curriculum development;

Leadership development and succession planning;

Accountability and discipline.

Fischer hired Gary Raney as an outside consultant and expert in jail deaths to review the recent suicides and the LMDC policies, training and equipment.

LMDC's medical contractor, Wellpath, is also reviewing its suicide risk assessment, conducting one-on-one reviews with incarcerated people housed in single cells and increasing contact with people in custody for less than 10 days the release states.

Public Services Chief Matt Golden says it is critical to devote these resources and people into making significant changes and improving incarcerated people's care.

