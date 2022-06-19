Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer addresses alleged assault at Fourth Street Live

Before accepting an award on the city's efforts on diversity and inclusion, the Louisville mayor spoke about Saturday night's incident.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One day after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was assaulted at Fourth Street Live, he addressed the incident publicly for the first time.

Fischer attended the Louisville Central Community Center’s Juneteenth gala Sunday night where he accepted an award recognizing the city’s efforts on diversity and inclusion.

During his speech, the mayor made a lighthearted joke.

“First on this incident last night, my son who is 30 said, 'Dad you're not quite an old geezer yet. but it is good to see you can still take a punch,'” he said as the audience laughed along. “It is an unfortunate thing. We're living in weird times these days, so it’s just another day in the life of the mayor.”

A short video had surfaced showing the incident at the popular downtown venue.

Louisville police have not located the man accused of assaulting Mayor Fischer.

The department released a series of photos on their social media feeds. If you know who this man is, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

Earlier this evening, while at Fourth Street Live, Mayor Fischer was punched by an individual. The Mayor is doing fine. LMPD is investigating & will release further information as it becomes available. Anyone with information can call our anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673. pic.twitter.com/BeKnjfJOgv — LMPD (@LMPD) June 19, 2022