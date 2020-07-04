LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Red Cross say they have been able to meet patient needs with blood donations and supplies are holding steady but encourage people to donate amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Two blood drives are being held on Wednesday and Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center with slots still available.

“During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday during a media briefing.

These blood drives will not accept walk-ins and those interested will have to visit redcrossblog.org and type in KFCYum as the keyword.

The mayor says social distancing and safety will be in effect.

The blood drives are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

