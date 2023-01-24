Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announces free tax filing help

VITA locations are now open and ready to serve the community. Here's how to find a site near you.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the start of free tax preparation services for low income residents in the community on Tuesday.

The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s new program, called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, will provide free tax assistance to income eligible households or individuals who earned less than $66,000 in 2022.

IRS certified, tax assistance volunteers will be available for in-person, online and drop-off services at 11 sites across the Metro.

"Now more than ever, tax refunds provide a critical boost to the household budget to so many families across our entire city," Mayor Greenberg said.

VITA sites are now open and ready to serve the community.

According to the mayor's office, since 2001, VITA services have helped more than 135,500 Louisville tax filers. Last year, VITA processed more than 7,300 returns adding more than $12 million to the local economy, officials said.

Click here to find out more on the VITA program, their locations and the benefits they offer on our website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.