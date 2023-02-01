Craig Greenberg sworn in as Louisville's 51st mayor

"Starting now, my team will focus the energy of Metro Government and our community on making Louisville a safer, stronger and healthier city."

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in 12 years, Louisville has a new mayor. Democrat Craig Greenberg was sworn in as the city's 51st mayor on Monday.

His inauguration ceremony was attended by several Kentucky officials including Governor Andy Beshear and two previous Louisville mayors: Jerry Abramson and outgoing mayor, Greg Fischer.

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Angela Bisig administered the state's oath of office to Greenberg officially making him the city's 51st mayor.

"Welcome to day one," Greenberg said following his swearing in.

The new mayor reinforced that his team will begin focusing the energy of Metro Government and the community into making Louisville a "safer, stronger and healthier city."

Greenberg family makes their way in, to a round of applause as the ceremony begins @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/QMH5VmiWsZ — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) January 2, 2023

To strengthen public safety, Greenberg said the Louisville Metro Police Department needs to become "the best police department in America" by improving training and resources available to officers.

"Let me be clear, improving public safety is about much more than policing," he said, adding that his administration plans to expand on outreach, investment, communication and community violence intervention strategies.

"[It] means taking on historic challenges like poverty, substance abuse, childhood trauma, mental health, hopelessness, and all the factors that put too many people on a path that leads them to crime and tragedy," he said.

Greenberg wants to improve transparency, collaboration and accountability, not only at the police department, but across Metro Government.

"I expect every one of you here today, and everyone in the city of Louisville to hold me accountable," he said.

In his inaugural address, Mayor Greenberg says Louisville has more promise “than any other city in the country.”



Calls on the community to hold him accountable throughout his term — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) January 2, 2023

The new mayor also plans to create more housing and employment opportunities across the Metro, "because people need them all over our city."

"It's also essential that we consider racial justice and equity as part of every decision we make at Metro Government," Greenberg said. "There is so much we need to do because the promise of our city is still out of reach for far, far too many people."

He added that he plans to back Beshear and advocate for universal pre-K in the General Assembly "to make this a reality."

Greenberg said to become a healthy city, it takes more than just reducing physical illness and requires officials to support the community's emotional and mental health needs, as well as, environmental health.

"We must become a leader in urban sustainability by reducing carbon emissions, embracing green technologies and striving for cleaner air, water and soil," he said.

It also means finding new ways to tackle the city's homeless crisis, he said, "in a way that's humane to people who are experiencing homelessness."

Greenberg said he is "excited and energized" for what's to come.

"Moving our city in a new direction means we all have to move forward together for this to work," he said. "Louisville is more than where we are, it's who we are and right now our city needs us."