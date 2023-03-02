Q/A: Louisville's mayor answers questions about first month in office, gives updates on campaign promises

With violent crime continuing to plague the city, swift action is expected from Mayor Craig Greenberg.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite being just a month into the job, the stakes are high for Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg as he's leading a city on the cusp of a decision that could radically impact the future of its police department and its people.

In a one-on-one interview, WHAS11 asked about the pending federal investigation, campaign promises and the moment almost a year ago when his life was put in danger.

We started with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) report, where the community awaits the findings to be released from a patterns or practices investigation into the city and Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.

WHAS11: "When's the last time you've talked to the feds? Have they voiced any intentions of giving you a few months in office first before dropping the report?"

Greenberg: "I don't know when the DOJ report will be issued, I'm waiting like everybody else. "What I can tell you is that Chief Villaroel and myself are actively working every day to make reforms and to lead a transparent, accountable and well-performing organization -- regardless of when the DOJ report comes out."

WHAS11: "When's the last time you and the [Interim Police Chief] spoke with DOJ officials, because there has to be some level of you guys being prepared for when the report comes down, right?"

Greenberg: "I have not spoken, nor has the chief spoken with anyone from [the] DOJ in weeks."

WHAS11: "Is there a reason for that, particularly?"

Greenberg: "No, I mean they are going about doing their investigation. I don't know if they are done with all their interviews [or with] city investigatory work. I hope they are because I want to get the report, so we can move forward as a community. We'll know hopefully in the near future, we'll know when you know."

One of Greenberg's top public safety plans introduced during his campaign is a proposal where LMPD would be required to disable confiscated guns before sending them over to Kentucky State Police (KSP), where they're frequently put up for auction.

The Mayor met with both Democrats and Republicans in Frankfort this week for an introductory conversation.

WHAS11: "Have you made any headway, have you introduced that proposal to them?"

Greenberg: "We are working on it. The state of Kentucky has some very unique and stringent laws when it comes to anything involving firearms, so we're working through that. It's unfortunately more complicated and more difficult than I thought, but we're working through that. We're going to have some announcements in the near future."

It was just three nights ago, when Mayor Greenberg was face-to-face with mothers grieving the loss of their children to gun violence.

WHAS11: "How often when you're comforting mothers like that, do you think back to the moment you were put in danger at the campaign office that day [almost a year ago]?"

Greenberg: "Every time, just thinking about how fortunate I am to have survived and to still be here."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.