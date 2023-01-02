'Support this city in every aspect': New Louisville mayor swears in interim police chief

Interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel was at the Atlanta Police Department for 24 years and she worked in different units.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The newest Louisville mayor swore in the new interim chief of police Monday.

According to a press release, Mayor Craig Greenberg swore in Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as the new police chief in the mayor's gallery at Louisville Metro Hall.

She previously served as the Deputy Chief of Police under now-former Chief Erika Shields.

She said it is an honor to serve as chief of the department.

"The men and women within this department, both sworn and professional, are tremendous individuals. My goal is to make sure that I continue to move this department forward and support this city in every aspect”, Gwinn-Villaroel said.

She was at the Atlanta Police Department for 24 years and she worked in various units including Narcotics, Domestic Violence and Gangs and Guns.

“The citizens are depending on us and we have a responsibility to ensure that everyone is safe in our city. Mayor, I do appreciate you having the confidence in me to lead this department and to work with you and all of our city officials,” she said.

Gwinn-Villaroel is part of several organizations, including the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) according to the release.

