'It really doesn't do anything': Gun store questions impact of Louisville Mayor's seized firearm plan

Barry Laws believes the cost to have professionals remove firing pins from hundreds of confiscated guns a month outweighs the benefit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A day after Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the city's new policy on confiscated guns, a gun expert is raising concerns over costs and whether the plan will actually work.

At a news conference Friday, Greenberg said he's directing Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) to remove the firing pins from all seized guns before they're turned over to Kentucky State Police (KSP) to eventually be auctioned off.

The mayor's office believes this will help keep these stolen firearms from ending up back on the streets and being used in crimes again.

But critics told WHAS11 this effort on its own won't bear results.

"Whoever is doing this is going to have to be retrained, they're going to have to go to armor school, it's going to cost a ton of money," Barry Laws, president and founder of Openrange Gun Range in Crestwood, Kentucky. "And the bottom line is it really doesn't do anything. It's a feel-good kind of thing."

Greenberg made it clear his new policy is just a start, saying it's the best the city can do right now as it relates to seized gun policy -- while still abiding by state law.

"Basically, they're just creating a lot of busy work for law enforcement and gun dealers to put the gun back in a position where it can be sold again," Laws said.

He demonstrated how long it takes to remove a firing pin from a Glock pistol, and then put it back in.

Each process took less than a minute, granted that's for someone who's done it many times before.

On Thursday, Greenberg said in order to abide by state law, the package sent to KSP would include both the gun, the removed firing pin, and a warning label saying the weapon may have been used in a Louisville murder.

Laws says while it may add inconvenience, federally licensed buyers ultimately will know how to get them working again.

His call is for city officials moving forward to reach out to shops like his to be a part of the discussion.

"[It's] like going to a roller-skating rink and never [have] roller-skated and tell them how to do things," Laws said. "Come see us, and we can discuss what would really make a difference."

The mayor's office believes amending state law is the answer, advocating for House Bill 325 which would allow for consolidated local governments to destroy confiscated guns.

Bill sponsor Rep. Keturah Herron (D-42) of Louisville shares the urgency.

"I want it to be very clear -- I am a gun owner, I am a legal gun owner, I completely support Second Amendment rights, but I also believe when our communities are being hurt, harmed and put in danger, it's up to us as leaders to make a difference," Herron said.

A similar bill has also been introduced in the Kentucky Senate, SB 168, which would go a step further to require the destruction of seized firearms.

