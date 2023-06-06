Kentuckiana Pride Foundation announces 'Grand Marshal' for 2023 Pride Parade

This year's Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 17 starting at noon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's mayor will be honored as the "Grand Marshal' for the 2023 Kentuckiana Pride Parade.

The Kentuckiana Pride Foundation (KPF) announced on Monday that Mayor Craig Greenberg will represent The Commonwealth at this year's Pride Parade.

Greenberg is Louisville's 51st mayor and a proud Louisvillian, husband, father, entrepreneur and community leader with deep ties to the city.

He is a longtime advocate for transparency and government reform. One of Greenberg’s top priorities have included moving Louisville in a new direction.

Greenberg's goals include investing in overlooked neighborhoods and people, protecting the rights of women, universal pre-K for children and fighting for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.

A press release from KPF says its honored to have Greenberg representing Kentuckiana Pride Festival and Pride Parade this year.

The Kentuckiana Pride Parade is on Saturday, June 17 at noon. The parade route starts in NuLu at Campbell Street and will progress up Preston Street to the Big Four Lawn at the festival grounds.

