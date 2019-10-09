LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer is calling on lawmakers in Washington to support what he calls common sense gun safety legislation.

Fischer is in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors and released a statement saying many Americans, “support steps including universal background checks, bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and red flag laws. None of these proposals are radical – what’s radical is that nothing is being done.”

His comments come as Congressional Democrats press President Trump to demand passage of a bill expanding background checks for gun purchases.

Kentucky Senator and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not take action on guns without the president’s commitment to sign a bill into law.

