'You are not alone': Louisville mayor, advocates issue call to action against domestic violence

According to Louisville Police data, Fischer said at this time in 2020 there were two domestic violence homicides. So far this year, there have been 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Center for Women and Families, La Casita Center and other advocates for victims of domestic violence stood with Mayor Greg Fischer and called attention to the rise of domestic violence around the city, and available services in a news conference Friday.

Fischer said he had three important messages for those experiencing domestic violence right now.

“You are not alone. Help is available. There is no judgment or shame,” he said.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department data, Fischer said at this time in 2020 there were two domestic violence homicides, and this time last year there were five domestic violence homicides. So far in 2022, there have been 12 domestic violence homicides.

He said there is a racial issue as well.

“Nationally it’s the same. Black women are more likely to be victims of domestic violence. Of our 12 in Louisville year to date, seven of the victims were Black,” said Fischer.

He then listed some of the ways Louisville Metro Government are addressing domestic violence including:

The Center for Women and Families’ 24/7 emergency hotline is 1-844-237-2331 and the Metro United Way Community Resource Database number is 211.

“If you need housing to get away from your situation, if you need transportation, if you need legal advice, call 211, and they can help, and put you in touch with those resources,” Fischer said.

LMPD Victim Services Unit Director Nicole Carroll said it is the responsibility of system-based and community-based organizations, as well as community members to work together to support those impacted by domestic violence.

“The Victim Services Unit provides a compassionate, empathetic response to persons impacted by crime through the provision of support and advocacy services," said Carroll. "We work to ensure victims know how to access services and know support is available to them when they are ready.”

The Center for Women & Families Chief Empowerment Officer Elizabeth Wessels-Martin said building a safer community starts with us.

"Call The Center for Women and Families’ hotline 24/7 at 1-844-237-2331 for advice on how to support someone you suspect is in an unsafe situation. Your intervention—no matter how small it may seem—could help save a life,” said Wessels-Martin.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.