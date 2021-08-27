Massive fire at Anderson Finishing Solutions keep Louisville crews busy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters remain on the scene of a 2-alarm fire Thursday night at a business that contains hazardous chemicals.
Fire investigators said crews have been on the scene at Anderson Finishing Solutions on Del Park Terrace since around 8:20 p.m.
Louisville Fire Department said they will be on scene throughout the night. The 8,000 square foot building contains several flammable and explosive solvents, a fire official said.
Investigators said they don't know yet what started the fire.
A severe thunderstorm and lightning pounded the area earlier in the night.
No injuries have been reported.
Check back for updates on this story.
