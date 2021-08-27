Massive fire at Anderson Finishing Solutions keep Louisville crews busy

The 8,000 square foot building contains several flammable and explosive solvents, a fire official said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville firefighters remain on the scene of a 2-alarm fire Thursday night at a business that contains hazardous chemicals.

Fire investigators said crews have been on the scene at Anderson Finishing Solutions on Del Park Terrace since around 8:20 p.m.

Louisville Fire Department said they will be on scene throughout the night. The 8,000 square foot building contains several flammable and explosive solvents, a fire official said.

Investigators said they don't know yet what started the fire.

A severe thunderstorm and lightning pounded the area earlier in the night.

No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews tell @AlyssaKNewton they had to get help from neighboring depts. to handle other emergency calls around the Metro – because they required so many workers here. pic.twitter.com/Rtq0SugGow — Isaiah Kim-Martinez (@isaiah_km) August 27, 2021

