'They are here to honor Tommy': Louisville mass shooting victim remembered, laid to rest

As the week comes to a close, and Louisville leaves one of its darkest chapters behind, the community is remembering the immeasurable loss of life.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the week draws to a close, marking the end to one of our city's darkest chapters, the gravity of Monday's tragedy is beginning to set in.

The community, still coping, gathered inside Broadway Baptist Church Friday, to grapple with a goodbye they didn't expect would come so soon, laying Tommy Elliott to rest.

"He's more than a broker, and a banker," Elliott's close friend Nicole Yates, said. "I won't even tell you how great of a husband and father he was."

Elliott, 63, leaves behind his wife Maryanne and four daughters.

According to his obituary, "those closest to him, they will remember him as the person who took care of them. His love language was clearly 'Acts of Service.' From the minute he woke up in the morning, he was thinking about others and what he could do for them. He would manage to take care of things before they even knew what was needed."

Tommy was senior vice president of Old National Bank and a close friend of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear and current Gov. Andy Beshear.

Hundreds attended his memorial Friday, and said they're not just remembering a man, but a true cornerstone for the city.

"He went above and beyond because he believes in community," Yates said. "I believe this church holds 600 plus folks and we have people at the top. Now they are here to honor Tommy and, and he deserves it all."

An Elizabethtown native, Elliot spent his life giving back -- championing various causes for the American Heart Association, Goodwill Industries, KET and more.

Those in attendance included Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey and former Congressman John Yarmuth.

