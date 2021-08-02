Time to pull the masks back out? What you need to know for Aug. 2, 2021

A return to masks, another weekend of gun violence and a Louisville junior Paralympian making a name for herself.

Here are some top stories around our area this Aug. 2, 2021.

After a few maskless months, it's time to pull the face coverings out of storage.

Health officials said they believe Jefferson County will reach "red" status today as Louisville's COVID-19 cases have tripled in the past three weeks. The CDC recommends all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID.

As the county's cases increase, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Louisville Metro Government will require masks in all city buildings and vehicles when another person is present.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give a COVID update today as the delta variant continues to take over Kentucky.

Louisville police are investigating several shootings that happened across the city this weekend.

According to an LMPD spokesperson, a man in his early 20s was dropped off at a hospital late Saturday night after a shooting in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

At around 4:45 a.m., a 20-year-old was also found shot in the St. Joseph. Just an hour later, officers said they found a man shot on Dumesnil Street in Park Hill.

While all of those victims are expected to be okay, one man was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road that night. His name has not been released.

Born without most of her right foot and fibula, Ayla Duncan had her leg amputated at just two years old. Since then, she's been running.

While she normally runs with her friends from Tully Elementary, she's got her eyes set on a bigger race: the 2028 Paralympics.

She's already made a name for herself, winning seven gold medals at the Paralympics Junior Nationals and breaking records in her age and disability category. But even more important, Ayla says her prosthetic shows she's just like everyone else.

