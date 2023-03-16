Louisville man celebrates 66 years of marriage with his wife

Gaylord and Benita Long's first date was watching "Gone With The Wind" in theatres in 1957.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elderly couple is celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary at a retirement community in east Louisville.

Gaylord Churchill Long, 88, grew up in Louisville and was a lifeguard at the Shelby Park pool, which no longer exists, back in 1957.

Benita Collins Long, 86, was born in Letcher County. She visited Louisville to visit her aunt and look for a school.

The two ladies visited the pool where Gaylord worked. As he walked past Benita, he said he playfully splashed water on her.

Their first date was going to see "Gone With The Wind" at Loew's Palace Theatre, renamed Louisville Palace Theatre in 1994. They got married on Feb. 16, 1957.

Gaylord attended the University of Virginia, Sullivan Business College, and the University of Louisville Speed School where he got his degree in engineering.

He worked as an engineer for Brown and Williamson. Benita attended Whitesburg High School, then graduated from Sullivan Business College and worked for the Jefferson County Board of Education as a purchasing agent.

Gaylord and Benita say they loved traveling and they also played in a Jazz band in their free time. Now, they spend their days together at The Grand Senior Living center.

Gaylord says that the secret to a long-last marriage is to always say yes. They have two children: Sheree and Gaylord Timothy.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.