Louisville marches, prays following fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists in Louisville have gathered in support of Tyre Nichols, two days after body cam video was released showing his violent arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.

Community activists gathered across the city to march and pray.

Many marched up Bardstown Road, chanting the names of Tyre Nichols and Breonna Taylor.

WHAS11 News asked what their message was to those mourning the death of Tyre Nichols. They told us a few years ago amid the unrest in Louisville, people in Memphis stood by them. The marchers said they wanted to make sure Memphis knew they have the same support.

“We have been out here fighting for justice for so long and yet once again it is slapped in our face that no one cares. No one in the powers at be actually cares at all to change these systems, to fix these systems, to have massive reforms," event organizer Amber Brown said.

There was also an event held at Jefferson Square Park with pastors, community leaders and activists prayed for the family of Nichols and called for peace in Louisville.

They made it clear they too believe drastic reform is needed, but focused on creating a safe space for people to come together unified and heal.

