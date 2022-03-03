Group march in downtown Louisville after former LMPD officer Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People gathered at Jefferson Square Park hours after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was acquitted of all wanton endangerment charges.
Hankison was trial for three counts of wanton endangerment for shots he fired into a neighboring apartment the night of the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.
The group first gathered at Jefferson Square Park and then made their way down 4th street. Some could be heard chanting, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."
The crowd did disrupt traffic for a few minutes at 4th Street and Broadway. They also stopped outside a restaurant on 4th Street.
