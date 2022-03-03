Group march in downtown Louisville after former LMPD officer Brett Hankison found not guilty of wanton endangerment charges

Brett Hankison's charges were related to shots fired into Breonna Taylor's neighbor's apartment the night of the March 13, 2020 raid on her apartment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People gathered at Jefferson Square Park hours after former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison was acquitted of all wanton endangerment charges.

Hankison was trial for three counts of wanton endangerment for shots he fired into a neighboring apartment the night of the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment.

The group first gathered at Jefferson Square Park and then made their way down 4th street. Some could be heard chanting, "Say her name, Breonna Taylor."

The crowd did disrupt traffic for a few minutes at 4th Street and Broadway. They also stopped outside a restaurant on 4th Street.

Related stories:

The crowd is starting to march @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/7Aw7S7M3bh — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) March 4, 2022

Traffic was held up for a few minutes as the crowd chanted on 4th and Broadway @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/8ai9sDQDDz — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) March 4, 2022

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.