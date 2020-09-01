LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, who fired the shot that killed a 7-year old child on May 21, 2017, has pleaded guilty to three federal gun charges, announced U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.

“The face of gun crime in our city is an innocent child sitting at his kitchen table eating birthday cake on a Sunday night,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “This case demonstrates how the feds can partner with LMPD and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to maximize our ability to incapacitate the trigger-pullers and protect kids like Dequante Hobbs.”

Wyatt Williams was charged in a superseding indictment on Oct. 1, 2019, by a Federal Grand Jury sitting in Louisville with a three counts of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to 20 years after given a plea deal in February of 2019.

Williams faces no more than 10 years in federal prison per count and a period of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

