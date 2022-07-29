Louisville man shot near Jacob Elementary School Thursday night

He's recovering at UofL Hospital. Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, LMPD Homicide Unit will be investigating, LMPD says.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound at UofL Hospital after a shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, approximately three minutes from Jacob Elementary School.

When officers were on the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot, according to LMPD. He was transported to UofL Hospital.

Officials say due to the severity of the victim's injuries, the LMPD Homicide Unit will be investigating.

There are no suspects currently. Anyone with any information regarding this case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or you may utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

