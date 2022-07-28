Louisville man shot and killed in Beechmont

At 3 a.m. Thursday morning, LMPD says they found an adult male with a fatal gunshot wound, pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood early morning July 28.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Fourth Division LMPD officers were dispatched at 3 a.m. Thursday morning, responding to a call of a shooting in the rear alley of the 4600 block of Southern Parkway.

Officers arrived and located an adult male who had been shot. His injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or may utilize the crime tip portal online.

