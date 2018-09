LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- He finally has the keys to his 2018 Dodger Charger.

Kimmy Smith of Louisville got the key to the car he won through the Kentucky State Police fundraiser.

The raffle helps the agency's free summer camp at Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County for underprivileged boys and girls.

Each year the camp hosts about 700 children. They're provided food, fresh air, activities, and esteem-building exercises designed to develop good citizenship skills.

