LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an arrest report., 22-year-old Deairdree Caffey met two men from Salt Lake City while playing cards at Horseshoe Casino.

The two victims needed a ride back to their hotel room at the Galt House.

That's when police say Caffey drove them to an alley.

When the victims got out of the car, police say Caffey pulled out a gun and demanded their wallets and cellphones, then drove off.

Caffey was identified by video surveillance at the casino.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond and expected in court on Dec. 16.

