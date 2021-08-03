Police: Louisville man dies after kayak capsizes off North Carolina coast

Authorities said the 20-year-old was with two others when the accident happened near the Outer Banks Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has died after a kayaking accident in North Carolina.

Officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the 20-year-old was with two others when their kayak capsized in the Pamlico Sound between Avon and Buxton around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In a news release, authorities said two of the kayakers made it to safety and reported the 20-year-old missing.

Search crews located his body a short time later.

No other details, including the victim’s name has not been released.

