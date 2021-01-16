Louisville man convicted in fatal shooting of wife in 2016 released from prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Damien Lacambra, the man convicted of shooting and killing his wife while their 6-week-old son laid only feet away, has been released from prison early.
Police said Lacambra killed Amelia Forsting in April 2016 inside her father’s home.
He was convicted on second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Lacambra was released from custody on Friday.
He was denied parole twice while in prison.
