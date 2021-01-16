x
Louisville man convicted in fatal shooting of wife in 2016 released from prison

Damien Lacambra was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison after police said he killed his wife Amelia Forsting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Damien Lacambra, the man convicted of shooting and killing his wife while their 6-week-old son laid only feet away, has been released from prison early.

Police said Lacambra killed Amelia Forsting in April 2016 inside her father’s home.

He was convicted on second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lacambra was released from custody on Friday.

He was denied parole twice while in prison.

