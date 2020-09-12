Lawsuit: Louisville man claims he was framed in 1992 case, sues police

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Keith West said Detective Mark Handy and other detectives fabricated evidence that led to his conviction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is suing a former Louisville police officer and others after he said he was wrongfully convicted.

Keith West spent nearly seven years in prison for the shooting deaths of two men in 1992.

West said he killed them in self-defense.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, West said Detective Mark Handy and other detectives fabricated evidence that led to his conviction.

Handy is accused of framing three other men who spent time in prison before they were exonerated. He has pleaded guilty to perjury in connection to one of those cases.

West received a full pardon from former Governor Matt Bevin.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.