LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is accused of assaulting a couple and kidnapping their son over a PS4. It happened early Christmas morning, just a few blocks from Churchill Downs.

Police said Rodney Graves assaulted the mother and father causing visible injuries. They were taken to University Hospital.

Graves allegedly hid behind their home with a gun and waited for their son. He and a getaway driver kidnapped him and police found them on Dearcy Avenue.

The parents said their son was kidnapped because he owed Graves $40 for a PS4.

Graves has many charges including kidnapping and burglary.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.