Louisville man charged with physically assaulting 5-year-old twins, placing one child in washer

Joshua Morley, 20, allegedly held each of the twins by their hair and punched them several times in the genitals and forehead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man pleaded not guilty after being charged with physically assaulting the twin children of his girlfriend who he was taking care of.

According to an arrest citation, Norton Children's Hospital contacted Louisville Metro Police saying that they had 5-year-old twins in the emergency room with blunt force trauma to their genitals and forehead.

In addition, the citation states one victim had blunt force trauma to their abdomen and acute liver injury and both victims had extreme muscle injury.

Documents show both victims told authorities 20-year-old Joshua Morley held each of them by their hair and closed fist punched them several times in their genitals and forehead.

The first victim said they were allegedly "put in the laundry" by Morley and it was dark and they couldn't breathe. The second victim said they witnessed Morley put their sibling in the washer, close the lid and heard the machine making noises.

Morley was charged with three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

He was ordered to have no contact with the twins nor their mother.

Morley's bond was set at $50,000 full cash, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24 at 9 a.m.

