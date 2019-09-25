LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with attacking a bus driver with Jefferson County Public Schools in August.

Wednesday morning at an arraignment, 41-year-old Cecil Snowden pleaded not guilty to a third-degree assault charge. Snowden had been taken into custody Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, Snowden attacked Timothy Raeber on Aug. 28. According to Teamsters Local 873 President John Stovall, Raeber is still out of work. Stovall, the bus union president, said Raeber is still recovering from a concussion and other swelling and bruising he reportedly faced from the attack.

Authorities said in the warrant that two female Eastern High School students got into a "verbal altercation" resulting in one of the girls being put off the bus by school staff. That student, police said, is Snowden's daughter.

The bus continued on its route, stopping at the corner of South 9th St. and West Chestnut St. The warrant states when the bus stopped, a man went onto the bus "uninvited and against the orders" of the bus driver. That man, identified to be the brother of Snowden's daughter, reportedly screamed on the bus, "demanding to know who put his sister off the bus."

When Raeber told the man to get off the bus, the man punched him, and the two stumbled off the bus. From there, the warrant states the man, and Snowden, repeatedly punched and kicked Raeber, until he was able to get back on to the bus.

Police said the incident was captured on bus surveillance video.

"It's something you wouldn't think anybody delivering kids would have to endure," Stovall said. "I'm hoping through the court system that the two men that attacked him are served justice and punishment for what they did."

Snowden's bond was posted at $10,000 and he is ordered to have no contact with the victim or any JCPS properties.

"It's sad but I am glad to see that justice will be served and they'll get the punishment they deserve for doing that," Stovall said. "Maybe it'll make somebody else think twice before they do that because all that bus driver is doing is picking up your precious cargo, taking them to school and bringing them home in the safest manner and they should never have to endure that kind of treatment."

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the district has been handling the investigation.

It's unclear at this time if the man allegedly also involved in the attack with Snowden has been taken into custody.