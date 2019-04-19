LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fight for the throne is on with the return of the HBO series, "Game Of Thrones. One Louisville fan has already had the chance to sit on the iron throne.

Michael Hayes and his wife are huge fans of the HBO hit series.

“She looks like Daenerys and when my hair is grown out I look like John pretty dead on,” Hayes said.

Hayes wanted to give his wife a special gift for their wedding day in Fall 2018.

“I looked at her and I was like ‘I can build that,’” Hayes said. “We can build something like that at the school.”

Thanks to the help of his instructors, together they built a 200-pound replica of the infamous iron throne in Spring 2018.

“I went to the HBO website, tried to get as much information as I could, as much pictures as I could and just replicas and went from there,” instructor at the Knight School of Welding, Anthony Williams said who helped sketch the design.

MORE | Elmo in 'Game of Thrones' is the adorable video we never knew we needed

A dozen welders, more than 100 man hours, and two to three months later aluminum shell turned into a life-size replica of the coveted iron throne.

“The show means a lot to both of us so for us to kind of see nothing turn into something was really special,” Hayes said.

The team at the welding school spent hours outside of work to make the couple’s dream wedding possible.

“Mike is a disabled veteran and half of our students in every class are veterans, so we’re real veterans appreciative and whenever one of our vets ask if we do something we usually just jump right on board,” Williams said.

Now that the game is coming to an end, who will really sit on the throne?

“I don’t think anybody is going to sit on it,” Hayes said. I don’t think the throne will make it. I think that’s the whole point of the show is what power has done to people and it’s shown that it’s taken thousands of people and distracted them from a threat that can kill all of them.”

The 200-pound iron throne is available for rent or appearances. For more information contact Michael Hayes at mqhayes1@yahoo.com.