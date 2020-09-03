LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Everyone has that favorite childhood toy that brings back the best memories, but most people let them go years ago.

Far and few between, you’ll find the rare ones who have held on to their prized possessions. Chip Polston is one of them.

The Louisville father introduced his two sons to his favorite novelty, LEGOS, and while they created memories that lasted a lifetime, eventually the boys grew out of their block building phase.

“If I had not discovered through Zach that I still enjoyed building, this could have been something I did as a kid, and just left behind a long time ago, Polston said.

Polston loved putting those plastic pieces together as a kid but tucked his box of blocks away on a shelf when he got older until he had boys of his own. Instead of ending up back on that same shelf after his boys moved on, he decided they were better suited for display.

“I like to think of myself as a Lego enthusiast. Other’s may call it Lego nerd, Polston said.

Chip Polston, a LEGO enthusiast, shows off his massive collection.

WHAS-TV

He has his own life size adult playground turned museum right in his basement. It is filled with all of the finished products he has been a part of creating over the years.

“Believe it or not, I really don’t tell a whole lot of people about it,” Polston said. “It’s really amazing to come down here and look around at it.”

The whole room captures the Polston boys' childhood.

“Things that I very vividly remember playing with as a kid, to things that the boys and I built together when they were younger, to things that I’ve enjoyed building as I’ve kept on going with it. Like the full statue of liberty, the millennium falcon,” Polston said.

Every item on display begins with a story. He’s got some of the first things LEGO ever made, items from all over the world, even exclusive pieces and sets. Although his sons may have moved on, there are still plenty of pieces to hold on to.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.