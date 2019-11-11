LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One Louisville man was arrested after he admitted to breaking into 17 homes to steal copper, wiring and air conditioning units.

David Lee Thurman, 48, was arrested on November 10 after police said he broke into homes on Parthenia, Bicknell, Wheeler, Alma, Hazelwood, Bluegrass, Huntoon, Haskin, Arling, Walter and Oakwood Avenues in the last several months.

Police said Thurman stole from each of the homes and sold the stolen property to scrap yards in Metro Louisville.

