Louisville man arrested, charged with child sex crimes

U.S. Marshals and Kentucky State Police officers arrested the 22-year-old at a Louisville home on Dec. 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested in a local residence on Tuesday, Dec. 13 after Kentucky State Police discovered evidence he shared images of child sexual exploitation online.

Devon Wade, 22, was charged with the following:

One count of Rape (First degree)

One count of Sodomy (First degree)

Four counts of use of a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance

KSP and the United States Marshals Service arrested Wade as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Again Children investigation, according to a KSP press release.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began investigating after they discovered Wade had shared images of child exploitation online.

As a result of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant. At the home, officers seized equipment allegedly used to facilitate the crime and took the evidence to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

According to KSP officials, the investigation involving Wade is ongoing.

Wade was reportedly lodged in the Jefferson County Detention Center after he was arrested.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.