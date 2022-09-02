Local man acquitted of murder charges in double homicide from 2018

This week a Louisville jury found 27-year-old Aaron Hernandez not guilty of murder and burglary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 27-year-old Louisville man has been acquitted of murder and burglary charges in relation to the deaths of two men near Bowman Field in 2018.

Aaron Hernandez had been charged with burglary, two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. However, on Aug. 30, a jury found him not guilty of murder and burglary.

Hernandez's charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed in trial.

In January of 2018, police arrested Hernandez alleging he was responsible for killing 30-year-old Joshua Rice and 31-year-old David Kandelaki at an apartment in the 2900 block of Abigail Drive.

Police say Hernandez was romantically involved with Rice, but released few details about the investigation.

Hernandez was eventually apprehended in Texas and was extradited by to Louisville.

