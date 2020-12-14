$1 million Kentucky Lottery ticket sold in Louisville

The ticket, which matched all five white ball winning numbers was sold at a Speedway location on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A ticket sold for Friday night's Mega Millions has won the game's second prize of $1 million.

The ticket, which matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at a Speedway location on Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

The winning Mega Millions number from Friday night’s drawing are: 19-31-37-55-67 with a Mega Ball of 25. If the player had matched the Mega Ball, they could have won the jackpot of $276 million.

Kentucky Lottery Senior Vice President of Communications Chip Polston said lottery security staff members executed a series of security checks at the location Monday morning.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location until they claim the prize. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which is done at Kentucky Lottery's Louisville headquarters.

Polston said due to COVID, the winner must contact the lottery's claim office at (800) 937-8946 to claim a ticket of that size by appointment.