Louisville mayor: Salary increase, benefits change in short-term FOP contract

The contract will only run through June 30, 2021, with Fischer saying community input was important before a new contract.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer said a resolution to formalize the city's short-term contract with the River City Fraternal Order of Police has been filed with Metro Council.

In a statement, Fischer said the contract provides a salary increase and change of benefits, saying those changes are "necessary to have the most talented force possible."

"The loss of good officers, who can mentor our young officers, and the difficulty we have attracting a diverse pool of applicants are pressing issues that we needed to address to maintain public safety," Fischer said.

A Metro Council committee is expected to discuss the collective bargaining agreement, which can be read here, next week.

Fischer said the contract will only run through June 30, 2021 as it is important to hear the community's views and "reimagine public safety altogether." The mayor said the top-to-bottom review of the Louisville Metro Police Department and a new police chief will be two important steps to getting the community's input.

"My commitment is to listen to the people and to make reforms to address the challenge of police legitimacy and trust, including steps to diversify LMPD to better represent the community it serves and to foster a culture that promotes transparency and accountability," Fisher said.

Additionally, the mayor called on the public to help encourage the General Assembly to act on police reform legislation when it begins its session in January.

Fischer did not detail what the salary increase was, nor the change in benefits. The city and FOP will begin negotiating a new agreement no later than Jan. 31.

